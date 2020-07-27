School uniform project expands its reach across Telford & Wrekin

When the scheme was launched last year 125 children were assisted. Now the organisers plan to reach even more in light of the coronavirus pandemic and job losses in the community

The idea was the brainchild of Telford & Wrekin councillor Kelly Middleton who said she wanted to help prevent households struggling to cover the cost of school clothes from falling into debt, following concerns that the bill for some secondaries costs around £300 per child.

Councillor Middleton, of Woodside ward, explained: "The project started after I was told about a child who was bullied at school because their trouser legs were a bit short because they had outgrown them.

"No child should have to experience that when we have the means in the community to help each other. Every child should be able to go to school in standard uniform and feel comfortable that they are being judged on their clothes, This will aid learning and is one less thing to worry about.

"This year more councillors have got on board. We are going to extend the project across the borough."

Following a social media appeal, generous families across the borough have been delivering unwanted or nearly new shirts, skirts, trousers, blazers, ties and shoes to designated donation points Mondays-Fridays.

These include:

Jubilee House - Madeley Town Council, Madeley, from 10am-midday

Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Woodside, 11am-midday

Main entrance Hub on the Hill, Southgate, Sutton Hill, 9am-5pm and press the bell or phone 01952 898052

Ketley Community Centre, Station Road, Ketley, from 10am to midday.

Great Dawley Town Council, Dawley, Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays only 9am-3pm;

Leegate centre, Leegomery, Tuesdays and Thursdays only 10am-2pm

Arleston Community Centre on Saturdays 9am-11am

Donnington Community Hub Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am-midday.

Items can also be delivered to the Oakengates Town Council community bus on its holiday meals rounds this week from midday to 2pm. The team will accept uniform donations at the following locations: Theatre Square, Oakengates, on July 27 and 31; Ketley Bank car park, Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank on July 28; July 29 Hartshill Park, Oakengates; July 30 Wombridge Park.

Worship centres linked to Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council have agreed to supply and fund new uniforms. Donations of clothing or money can be made via the chairman Raj Mehta, who is also the councillor for Horsehay and Lightmoor, on 07545 023519.

Donations can also be handed to Councillor Middleton who said pop up shops will be set up for parents to pick up the items and will be up and running from August 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays,11am-1pm.

For more details call 07583 053081.