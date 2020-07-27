Menu

Nurseries around Telford give little learners 'graduation' day

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

In a school year upturned by coronavirus, one nursery provider made sure its little learners still got a day to celebrate their 'graduations'.

The class of 2020 was all smiles

The children were dressed up for the occasion

Children at ABC Day Nursery sites in Lightmoor, Hollinswood, Hadley and at Hoo Farm have enjoyed their graduations, complete with mortarboards and 'diplomas', before leaving for school.

The graduations were not the same as in previous years since parents and carers could not attend. Children who have not returned to nursery each received a goody bag.

