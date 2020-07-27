Advertising
Nurseries around Telford give little learners 'graduation' day
In a school year upturned by coronavirus, one nursery provider made sure its little learners still got a day to celebrate their 'graduations'.
Children at ABC Day Nursery sites in Lightmoor, Hollinswood, Hadley and at Hoo Farm have enjoyed their graduations, complete with mortarboards and 'diplomas', before leaving for school.
The graduations were not the same as in previous years since parents and carers could not attend. Children who have not returned to nursery each received a goody bag.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment