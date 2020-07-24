Extinction Rebellion mark first anniversary of climate emergency in Telford protest

Members of Extinction Rebellion Telford visited the offices of Telford & Wrekin Council to mark the first anniversary of the council declaring a climate emergency.

The group's spokesman Dave Ashdown said that it was part celebration of the anniversary and part protest at the things that still needs to be done.

Members of the group held banners and gave speeches before finishing with a first anniversary cake.

The letter read: "We very much appreciate that Telford & Wrekin Council have acknowledged that there is a climate emergency and we welcome the appointment of Carolyn Healy as cabinet member for the natural environment and climate change.

"We applaud the measures already taken to decrease the council’s carbon footprint, and the plans in place for future measures.

"However, we are concerned that the council – together with the government– is not responding to climate change as an existential emergency.

Drastic

"Latest climate science predictions tell us we are facing a possible 4.8 degree increase in world temperatures leading to billions dying from the effects of global warming.

Advertising

"In this context we need to see the council focus on actions that will bring public support for the drastic and far reaching measures, that everyone who understands the climate science, knows must take place.

"The experience of Covid-19 is teaching us that we must listen to the science. There is a growing realisation by the public that the future must change, that we cannot return to our old, polluting, ways of life.

"This wake up call gives us a chance to plan for a non-fossil fuel future; we must all seize the moment.

"Telford and Wrekin Extinction Rebellion implore this council to extend an open invitation to individuals, groups and political parties of all persuasions, to work together as the world moves ever closer to a nightmare future of 1.5 degree warming and beyond."