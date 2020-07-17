House catches fire in Telford

Firefighters rushed to an address in Wantage, Woodside, at about 3.30am today.

The blaze started in the kitchen of the property and no one was harmed.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central Fire Station and the British Red Cross Fire & Emergency Support Service was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, covering jet and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the blaze by about 4am.