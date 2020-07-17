Council officers to carry out site checks after garden blaze near Telford

At least 20 firefighters attended the scene, in Cliff Crescent, Ellerdine near Telford on May 22 when it was reported that garages were alight shortly before 6pm.

Following the fire a householder living near the site submitted complaints to Telford & Wrekin Council about alleged hazards relating to the land where the blaze took place.

The council's senior environmental protection officer Hannah Meehan has since written to the resident to explain what action was being taken.

The letter states: "Following the visit to the premises the rear garden was found to be in a state of total devastation after the recent fire.

"The works to clear up include the removal of burnt out vehicles, scrap and metal and the demolishing of two outbuildings.

"This is not likely to be a quick process, however, the planning enforcement officer will undertake periodic visits to the premises to check that the site is being cleared and improved.

"With regards to whether there has been a material change of use of the property in planning term, as I am sure you are aware a large percentage of the vehicles, metal and items that existed on the site were destroyed by the fire.

5 Fire appliances and crews are currently dealing with a fire in the Ellerdine area.. Please keep clear of the area where ever possible pic.twitter.com/Y6QqjReflU — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) May 22, 2020

"Consequently once these damaged and burnt out items have been removed from the land as detailed above, as of the visit of May 29, 2020, there would have been insufficient evidence or items on the land to suggest a change of use of the land remains - the enforcement officer will be checking that there is not subsequent build up of new material once the old has been cleared during the upcoming planned periodic visits."

The letter further stated that the fire service had not found "very little evidence to support the claims that there is asbestos containing material" at the premises and that there will be no further investigation about that allegation at this time. And damage to neighbouring properties should be reported to insurance companies.

Four fire crews went to Cliff Crescent when it was reported that three brick garages were ablaze. They wore breathing gear and used a specialist camera to tackle it.

At the time Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved three cars, three motorbikes and two caravans along with numerous scrap yard items.

Engines including a water carrier were sent from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and a utility company.