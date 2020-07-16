Wedding cake donated to Princess Royal Hospital's Covid-19 ward

Sandra Ogden is a keen cake maker and had cooked up a nearly two stone cake as the bottom part of a five tier wedding cake for her son, Robert's, wedding that was meant to take place last month.

Sandra had frozen the cake in preparation for the big day, ready to bake the other parts, but as the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wanted to donate it to a good cause.

"Pre Covid I cooked the cake in January, so it has been made six months and it was supposed to be the bottom part of a five tier cake," Sandra explained.

Sandra Ogden donated her son's wedding cake to the Covid 19 ward. In Picture L>R: Anna Salazar, Rachel Brown, Aqsa Saleem (front), Sandra Ogden (Cake Maker in middle), Daniel Pearson (front), Louise Jenkinson and Narinder Dahiya..

"It would have fed 108 people at my son Robert's wedding at the end of June. But my daughter had a baby at the end of June so I have only just been able to deal with it now.

"So I knew I had this cake to try and give away, I asked my neighbours if anyone knew any doctors or nurses that could just take it to work with them, but no one knew anyone.

"By chance I spoke to a friend who's husband was part of the management at the hospital. So I sorted it that way. I can't think of a more worthy place to donate it.

"They have been working so hard and on the front line. As people say, they run towards a crisis when we run away."

Sandra has been baking cakes for as long as she can remember, and during lockdown has been baking and cooking for neighbours and single parent families.

"When I was at college I cooked for Children In Need and other charities, I only ever do it as gifts," she said. "The recipe for the wedding cake is an old family recipe that has been handed down, that's where my love of cooking came from, from my nan."