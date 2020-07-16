Jailed: Joyrider nearly mowed down policeman and attacked ex's mother

Scott Fitzgerald, 31, from Telford, was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his behaviour in the two separate psychotic episodes.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Fitzgerald was seen doing doughnuts and wheel spins in a stolen Ford Fiesta in a car park in Newport, as well as shouting loudly at people in houses on October 18, 2017

After a concerned resident called police, an officer arrived at the scene to be faced with Fitzgerald. He drove at the officer, who had to dive out of the way, before Fitzgerald smashed into his police car.

The officer opened the door to try and arrest Fitzgerald, but he reversed with the driver's door wide open and sped off. Fitzgerald was later arrested, and claimed in his interview that he believed the car, which was stolen from the drive of a Bridgnorth couple holidaying in Australia, belonged to a parent of a housemate, but wouldn't tell officers who he lived with. He had to wait to be sentenced as a co-accused went to trial.

Two years later, Fitzgerald was in trouble with the law again after visiting an ex-partner's house in Telford. Prosecutor Ian Ball told the court Fitzgerald was "screaming through the window" and banging on the door at the victim on September 4 last year. Her mother attended after a concerned friend called her. While Fitzgerald's ex-partner tried to keep her son calm upstairs, her mother was downstairs trying to get him to leave, but he forced his way in, snatched her phone out of her hand when she told him she would call the police, and pushed her to the floor.

Mr Ball added: "He kept shouting in her face saying he was getting back together with her daughter." Eventually Fitzgerald, who has had convictions in 12 of the last 18 years including several for violent offences, left of his own volition before he was later arrested.

Fitzgerald, of James Way, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, causing damage to property, burglary, making threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harrassment without violence.

Rob Edwards, defending, asked Judge Anthony Lowe to take into consideration a medical report that stated Fitzgerald was prone to psychotic episodes which includes a pathologically elevated mood and periods of depression, and the belief that the TV is giving him special messages. "He needs to rely on the stable things in his life," added Mr Edwards. "His mum has been at her wit's end."

Judge Lowe sympathised with Fitzgerald's mental condition and said it was "unfortunate" that there was no option available to put him in a medical facility. but added that he as judge has a duty to protect the public. He said: "Part of the problem is self-inflicted in you failing to take your prescribed medication and your use of illicit drugs."

Fitzgerald was also given a 10-year restraining order against his ex-partner and banned from driving for two years.