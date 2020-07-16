Woman hospitalised after fall at Telford home

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) attended an address down Farm Lodge Grove in Malinslee at about midday today.

The ambulance service sent one ambulance and paramedics who assessed the woman before taking her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Responding to a call classed as 'urgent', fire crews and one appliance was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to help gain access to the property.

Firefighters entered the address and administered initial first aid to the homeowner, who had fallen, before paramedics from the ambulance service took over.

The stop message for the fire service was issued about 20 minutes after the initial call was made.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12:05pm to reports of a medical incident at a property in Farm Lodge Grove in Telford.

"One ambulance attended. We treated one patient, a woman, at the scene before conveying her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”