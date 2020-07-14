WATCH: Howzat! Pitch appeal delivers Shropshire umpire's van

John McIntear now needs to raise the remaining £2,600 cost towards a £8,500 bespoke electric wheelchair which he will transport in his new mobility motor so he can officiate at grounds across Shropshire, where he is known in the sport.

Following an appeal launched earlier this year the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm veteran, of Telford, was awarded grant funding including by the Royal British Legion and other military charities to acquire a suitable vehicle and safety equipment. But he is also in need of financial support to cover the costs of the powered wheelchair.

Mr McIntear, 61, can no longer stand up for long periods due to his health issues, but says the specially designed powered wheelchair would allow him to continue to participate in the sport.

"My wheelchair vehicle has now been delivered and the fundraising is £2,600 away from the Royal British Legion being able to place an order for the powered wheelchair," he said.

"With recreational cricket returning in the next week I will be out umpiring by mid to late August.

"The Legion has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with regards to my appeal and have been fantastic. I'm also grateful to the Lych Gate pub in Wolverhampton for raising about £794 on my behalf.

"Now we'd like the community to help us to choose a fun name for my van. Supporters can donate a sum and suggest a name at the same time. A committee made up of members of my family will select the best one."

To support the push visit John's fundraising webpage - https://www.gofundme.com/f/disabled-officiating-from-a-powered-weelchair.

Telford & Wrekin Council has already carried out adaptation work to an access gate at his Madeley home in preparation for the arrival of the wheelchair.