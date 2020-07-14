Cake in shape of Telford hospital helps celebrate NHS birthday

Telford & Wrekin Council ran a bake-off competition earlier this year, encouraging bakers to whip-up unique creations for the 72nd anniversary and send in their photos.

It was won by Rachel Rouse who created a cake in the shape of the main entrance at PRH.

Staff at PRH with the cake

A giant version of her design and celebratory cupcakes were then baked by staff from Cal's Cake Creations in Telford and Lily's Secret Vintage Pop-Up Tearoom in Newport.

And the cake was presented to staff from the hospital by Telford & Wrekin’s mayor, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, and former mayor, Councillor Stephen Reynolds.

Telford & Wrekin's mayor, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, and former mayor, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, with staff from Cal's Cake Creations in Telford, Lily's Secret Vintage Pop-Up Tearoom in Newport, Rachel Rouse who won the competition (far right) and Julia Clarke from the hospital

Councillor Reynolds said: “We were impressed with all the designs residents submitted and the desire to celebrate and thank the NHS for all their hard work and efforts during the pandemic.

"It was a pleasure to present to the staff at the PRH the winning cake and thank some of them personally.

"We are so proud of the NHS.

The PRH cake made to mark the birthday of the NHS

"I would also like to thank Rachel Rouse who won the design competition and Cal’s Cake Telford and Lily’s Tearooms who made the final cake and cupcakes.”

The NHS turned 72 on July 5. The anniversary was marked around the county with birthday teas, landmarks being lit up blue and people applauding the heroes of the pandemic in a nationwide clap.