Police in Telford called to deal with domestic incident
Police attended a domestic incident at a property in a Telford street which was taped off.
Residents reported on social media seeing police activity, in Southfield, Sutton Hill, on July 8 and 9.
However, West Mercia Police said it was a domestic matter and that no "significant injury" had been reported.
West Midlands Ambulance Service did not attend.
