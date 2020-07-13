Hundreds of new cycling parking spaces to be installed around Telford & Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing money into a 'Travel Telford' sustainable travel fund, and plans improvements to the borough's transport network over the next four years.

In the short term, 300 cycle parking spaces will be set up around the area. Where they will go will be decided after discussions with councillors, parish and town councils, and businesses.

An inspection and maintenance review of the existing cycling and walking routes will be undertaken, to identify any immediate or long-term need for improvements.

An online reporting tool will also be set up.

The council has also secured a further £76,000 of emergency Government funding to support more cycling and walking, which it is due to receive soon. The fund will see the council trial new facilities which could include cycle lanes and bike parking in areas such as the Wrekin, and also bring forward improvements for pedestrian and cyclists outside schools.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member with responsibility for transport and infrastructure, said: “The good transport links we have are one of the things that makes the borough special and attractive to inward investors.

“We’re always striving to improve on what we have and ensure our transport infrastructure is as modern and varied as possible, but we must make sure the existing routes that people use every day are as good as they can be.

“While the extra Government funding is welcomed, and will bolster to our existing proposals to make a real difference. Such investment from the council’s fund in our network over a number of years will help create a better borough."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, historic & natural environment and climate change, said: “Improving and investing in sustainable transport bring a range of benefits for residents and businesses and a real opportunity for sustained change over a number of years.

“It will also encourage more people to use greener ways of getting about, helping to tackle climate change and towards our goal of becoming a carbon neutral borough by 2030.”