Telford diabetes fundraiser recognised with top award

Sue Bradley, from Telford, has supported the Diabetes UK charity in a variety of ways, whether it be taking on epic fundraising adventures, sharing the impact of her teenage son Ollie's type 1 diagnosis, supporting national campaigns and raising awareness within the community.

In recognition of her efforts, Sue, who also works as a nurse, was presented with the Diabetes UK West Midlands Inspire Award for Campaigning and Influencing.

Her fundraising saw her climb Mount Kilimanjaro and raise more than £7,000 for Diabetes UK and, in support of the charity's emotional health campaign, she also shared the powerful reality of living with diabetes.

Sue said: “I feel very honoured and proud to receive a Diabetes UK inspire award for Campaigning and Influencing. It's been a lot of hard work, but the reward is seeing and experiencing the positive changes which are helping my son, and all people living with type 1 diabetes. Diabetes UK is wonderfully supportive and great to work with. I feel excited to see what's next.”

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK Midlands and east regional head, said: “Sue is an outstanding and dedicated supporter. Along with Ollie, she shares the tough reality of living with type 1 diabetes. It is relentless, but this family keeps going.

“They inspire others by sharing their journey and also raising money to support our vital work. Sue thoroughly deserves this award.

“Our volunteers and fundraisers are out there working hard in the community day in and day out. Our much-needed work wouldn’t be possible without their incredible support and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of our volunteers for the enormous difference they make every day.”

Opposed to type 2 diabetes, which 90 per cent of the four million diabetics in the UK have, type 1 is not linked to being overweight or inactive.

The Inspire Awards celebrate Diabetes UK’s dedicated volunteers who campaign to improve the quality of care available to people with diabetes, fundraise for pioneering research, raise awareness to stem the rising tide of diabetes and provide vital peer support and connection to others living with all types of diabetes within their communities.

This year the awards took place on June 17 and, for the first time, were held online due to Covid-19.