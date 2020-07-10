Scheme relaunched to help Telford residents back into work

With unemployment anticipated to rise following the Covid-19 crisis, Telford & Wrekin Council is encouraging residents who may find themselves in difficult circumstances to use Job Box.

The free service supports residents of all ages to find work. It aims to connect people looking for work with businesses who are recruiting.

Since 2013, the council has invested about £340,000 each year into delivering Job Box to help ensure people in Telford have the right skills and career opportunities. This investment is set to increase to £500,000 this year as the authority looks to support people who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Job Box has been relaunched with a new website to make it easier for people to get support. This could be someone who has recently been made redundant and is new to the jobs market perhaps after a number of years, or a young person coming out of education who is looking for their first job.

Lewis, 19, from Telford, was supported by Job Box to find a full time apprenticeship in accounts after finishing college last year.

He said: “Job Box provided me with all the support I needed to find my first full time role.

"Whilst I was looking for employment I had one-to-one support from my coach, from advice over the telephone, to putting together my CV and practicing for interviews.

"Job Box helped me to discover what my skills were which massively improved my confidence when applying for jobs. I have now referred my friend to Job Box as he is in a similar position. I would definitely recommend using Job Box if you are looking for support in finding work.”

The scheme also intends to run drop in sessions with as soon as government guidance allows.

A new service Job Match has also been launched to match job-hunting workers with vacancies across the borough.

Telford Job Match will also work directly with businesses connecting them to other businesses who may be losing staff as well as finding new recruits, connecting residents with job and training opportunities and also signposting help and support for companies and staff dealing with redundancy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, and transport & infrastructure, said: “Job Box is all about connecting people with jobs in Telford & Wrekin.

"We know these are uncertain times and we want to ensure our residents are getting the support they need now more than ever.

"If someone finds themselves in a difficult situation because their job is at risk I would urge them to get in touch with Job Box to see what support is available.”

For more information visit telfordjobbox.co.uk