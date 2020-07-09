Warning over roadworks disruption as water mains replaced

Severn Trent is spending £500,000 to install more than 1,300 metres of piping from Monday.

The work will see engineers replace water pipes which are old and prone to leaks and bursts along Majestic Way and part of Castlefields Way.

Work will start on Castlefields Way from the junction with Woodside Avenue, and go towards the Castlefields roundabout.

It will then move onto the north of Majestic Way and work back down towards Castlefields roundabout.

Teams from Severn Trent are expected to be on site before the work starts to set up the compound and start preparation.

Catherine Webb, community communications officer for Severn Trent, said: “As water pipes get old, they can grow weaker leading them to crack or burst, and the pipes in this area have burst a few times in recent years. We want to make sure our customers’ water supply is always there when they need it, that’s why we’re investing a huge amount of money to lay brand new water pipes in this part of Telford.

“We’ll be replacing the old pipes with new plastic pipes – that’s good news for our customers because the new plastic pipes are more resistant to bursts. We appreciate that any work in the roads can cause inconvenience, and we’ve worked hard to plan this job so that we can do the work with the least amount of disruption possible.

“As ever, we’d encourage people to raise any concerns if they feel they’re being affected by our work. We’ll be happy to help with any questions or listen to suggestions. We’ve written to residents and businesses near to the work to explain what we’re doing and why, and to give them contact details for the team for if they have any questions.

"We know this work may cause some disruption to the local community and we can only apologise for that. But once all of the work is complete, the area will have a modern, reliable water network that will last for generations.”