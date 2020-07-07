Nearly 4,000 businesses contacted about test and trace

The Local Outbreak Prevention and Control Plan will aim to minimise the impact of Covid-19, including a focus on at-risk groups, public health chief Liz Noakes writes.

Parts of the plan are already up and running, and it has been in development since early the “lockdown” began, she adds.

Ms Noakes’s report will be discussed by the Telford and Wrekin Health and Wellbeing Board when it meet remotely on Monday, July 13.

Members will also be asked to approve the 28-page plan itself, whose nine objectives include “preventing transmission and ensuring early identification and proactive management to contain and suppress outbreaks”, “protecting the most vulnerable and reducing demands on health, care and other services” and “disseminating effective communication with all partners”.

The document says letters have already been sent to 3,800 businesses with information about the test and trace system, and 11 posts on the same subject were uploaded to the Telford and Wrekin Council Facebook and Public Protection Facebook pages between May 29 and June 15, potentially reaching 81,600 users.

The plan includes engaging with parish councils, places of worship, local Pub Watch groups, Harper Adams University and the University of Wolverhampton.

In her accompanying report, Health, Wellbeing and Commissioning Director Ms Noakes writes: “The DHSC announced in May 2020 that Local Outbreak Control Plans, led by local authorities, would be a key part of Her Majesty’s Government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy.”

Successful implementation of the council’s own plan, she adds, “should reduce the number of new community cases of Covid-19 and minimise the impact the virus is having on our most vulnerable residents, especially those in black and minority ethnic groups, older people and those who are clinically vulnerable”.

Ms Noakes writes: “The Telford and Wrekin Local Outbreak Prevention and Control Plan details the way the council will work with the local NHS and Public Health England, linking with the NHS Test and Trace programme.

“This system-wide approach will control outbreaks through testing and proactive contact tracing, including in a range of high-risk settings.

“These local processes have been developed rapidly in the past three months in preparation for the government lifting of the lockdown and they are already operational.”