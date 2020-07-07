Electrical appliance causes house fire in Telford

Firefighters were sent to an address in Carnoustie Drive, Sutton Hill, at about 6.25am today after reports of a house on fire.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale and an operations officer was in attendance.

Crews located the cause of the fire, an electrical appliance said to be "smouldering", before removing it from the property.

The fire service reported: "Incident involving small electrical item smouldering, removed outside by fire service personnel."