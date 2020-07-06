Menu

Advertising

Crews rush to house fire in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Fire crews rushed to a house fire in Telford caused by an electrical item early this morning.

The blaze happened at Carnoustie Drive in Sutton Hill. Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called just after 6.20am and sent three fire engines from Telford Central and Tweedale.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

The small electrical item which caused the fire was removed by fire service personnel.

Last night crews had to deal with a fire involving a wheelie bin and two metres of fencing in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to Mill Meadow, near Sutton Farm, at around 11.50pm. One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury and crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

Telford Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News