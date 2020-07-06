Crews rush to house fire in Telford

The blaze happened at Carnoustie Drive in Sutton Hill. Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called just after 6.20am and sent three fire engines from Telford Central and Tweedale.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

The small electrical item which caused the fire was removed by fire service personnel.

Last night crews had to deal with a fire involving a wheelie bin and two metres of fencing in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to Mill Meadow, near Sutton Farm, at around 11.50pm. One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury and crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.