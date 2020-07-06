Advertising
'Beginner drug dealer' stopped on M54 in Telford with 'starter pack'
An alleged "beginner" drug dealer has been arrested after he was stopped on the M54 in Telford with a "starter pack" of illegal substances, say police.
The driver, who had cocaine, cannabis and a burner phone, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken to custody after his arrest last night.
He also failed a roadside drug test carried out by police.
Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire said: "Intelligence led stop on a vehicle on the M54 in Telford. The driver was just beginning his career as a drug dealer and we found him in possession of a 'starter pack'.
"He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent. Now in the cells reconsidering his career choices."
They added: "Looks like the driver may have been sampling his own goods too as he failed a roadside drug test.
"If the blood results come back over the specified limit, he'll be disqualified for a minimum of 12 months too."
