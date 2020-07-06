'Beginner drug dealer' stopped on M54 in Telford with 'starter pack'

The driver, who had cocaine, cannabis and a burner phone, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken to custody after his arrest last night.

He also failed a roadside drug test carried out by police.

Intelligence led stop on a vehicle on the M54, #Telford



The driver was just beginning his career as a drug dealer and we found him in possession of this 'starter pack' 💊👇🏻



He was arrested on susp of possession with intent. Now in the cells reconsidering his career choices...🤔 pic.twitter.com/5CIhe4RxZe — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) July 6, 2020

"If the blood results come back over the specified limit, he'll be disqualified for a minimum of 12 months too."