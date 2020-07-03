Priority playareas in Telford to reopen within days with distancing rules

A handful of the borough's 120 sites will be open from July 10. These are Telford Town Park; Dawley Park, Doseley Road, in Dawley; Dale End Park, in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge; Bowring Park, in Haygate Road, Wellington; and Hartshill Park, in Hartshill, Oakengates.

At the award-winning town park the rocket slide and the popular water play zone will both remain closed for safety, but this move will be kept under regular review.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the phased reopening of the playgrounds is due to the number of parks to cover and the level of preparation required, including removing some equipment and installing new instruction signs for families and visitors.

It also said that maintenance on play equipment have been ongoing during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The borough's leisure chief Councillor Eileen Callear said: “We are urging parents, guardians and carers to be fully aware of what they need to do and to consider when children use our playgrounds.

“The Government guidelines have stated that councils can only do what is reasonably practical to minimise risk, but with so many play areas it is impossible for the council to oversee all of them all of the time. Visitors must act responsibly.”

“While we want to enjoy some of the new freedoms as the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we ask everyone to please follow the safety advice and be responsible.”

The council is urging the public to be aware of the new government guidelines and is asking visitors and users to take on this responsibility by adhering to social distancing.

If the playarea is busy families are a urged to wait or return later, one family member should accompany children, and families should use their own hand sanitiser before and after visits.

Residents and visitors should also dispose of litter including used tissue wet wipes at home.

While in Powys leisure chiefs will carry out a playarea review on Thursday in keeping with Welsh Government guidelines.

"Areas are still closed in Wales, the next review is on July 9 and it is possible that there will be a similar announcement to England at that point but it is a Welsh Government decision," Powys County Council said.