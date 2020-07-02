Former pub could become food store

ASG Telford Property Ltd has applied to use The White Lion Inn, in Ketley, for retail sales.

A statement, submitted by the company’s planning agent, says the Holyhead Road pub closed “due to insufficient trade”, and attempts to sell or rent it out have failed. Along with the change of use, the company is also proposing to demolish outbuildings at the back and reconfigure the car park.

Ketley Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

The design statement, by Rob Duncan Planning Consultancy Ltd, says: “The existing pub has been closed for some time, due to insufficient trade. It has been marketed for sale or let without success for over two years and 10 months.

“The proposal is to retain the external appearance of the White Lion, as it is a building of local interest, and convert it into a retail unit, with improvements to the existing building, an extension and new external works and landscaping.

“The retail unit will provide a food retail offering by a well-recognised and respected food retailer.

“The ground floor area will house the sales and back-of-house areas. The first floor of the existing unit will be removed to create the required internal headroom for the retail unit.”

Application documents say the change will create 15 full-time and 10 part-time jobs. The proposed opening hours at 7am to 11pm, and 14 of the existing 40 parking spaces will be lost as part of the car park and rear yard alterations.