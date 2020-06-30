Social care providers in Telford receive funding boost

Telford & Wrekin Council has increased the fees it pays to its contracted social care providers in the borough to look after its vulnerable residents.

The authority said it has been working to support the borough's care sector throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as providers are facing increased demand and higher costs as many have needed to recruit more staff because of an increase in demand and due to shortages caused by sickness or other staff self-isolating.

Equally, providers are having to meet the extra costs to equip their staff with personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This additional payment has also helped to support the NHS locally, and particularly the Princess Royal Hospital, by helping to relieve some of the pressure on hospital bed spaces.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “The care sector and its staff are absolutely vital and very valued partners in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, caring for some of the most at risk and vulnerable people in the community.

“That’s why we have given them more financial certainty so that they’re as ready as possible to meet extra demand and costs while maintaining high quality care.”

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We know that our partners are vital in ensuring we can care for our local communities and this has never been more true than during the coronavirus pandemic.”