WATCH: Preschoolers' in 'save our nursery' video plea

Apple Trees Nursery, based in Waters Upton in Telford & Wrekin, has been shut for months and will remain so until at least September.

The preschool nursery has not been bringing in income from parents or activities that would normally go ahead in summer like cakes sales.

Owner and manager Judi Bishop and her deputy Karen Watson launched an online fundraiser to try and stay afloat.

Now they have created a heartwarming video set to music, with clips of the nursery's preschoolers proudly displaying their own 'Save Apple Trees' posters.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/apple-trees-nursery.

The team wrote: "As with many other businesses around the UK and beyond, Covid-19 has come into our lives with full force.

"We’ve dealt with other storms before, but none with the economical, social and communal impact that this has taken on our pride and joy.

"Since 2004, we have strived to offer exceptional care and support, along with early years education provided with all our love and effort.

"This being said, we are faced with a dark reality which could lead to unwanted and unforeseen closure, due to lack of funds to keep our doors open."