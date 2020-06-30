Disused Telford chapel could be converted into six apartments

Wrockwardine Wood Methodist Chapel was built 157 years ago. Application documents say services ended 14 years ago and the 200sq m building has fallen into “disrepair”.

Planning permission to convert it into four apartments was granted in 2011, but this was found to be “unviable”, so Ironbridge-based applicant Kulvinder Sahota re-applied for six two-bedroom homes.

Telford and Wrekin Council approved the proposal, which David Humphreys, Mr Sahota’s planning agent, wrote will “offer this interesting local building a new lease of life whilst providing much-needed new accommodation”.

Mr Humphreys, of Shrewsbury-based David Humphreys Ltd, wrote that a chapel has been on the site, between Chapel Terrace and Plough Road, Wrockwardine Wood, since 1822. A plaque commemorates the original structure, which was replaced by the current red and blue brick building in 1863.

“To the best of our knowledge the chapel ceased operations about 14 years ago, to be replaced by Oakengates United Church,” Mr Humphreys writes.

“This application aims to bring this interesting local building back to use and be maintained for the foreseeable future.”

Planning permission to convert the building into four flats was granted in 2011, and application documents say this work was ongoing.

“However, financial restrictions made the project unviable, hence this revised application for six separate units,” Mr Humphreys adds.

“This application aims to make this project viable and bring this interesting local building back to use, offering it a new lease of life whilst at the same time providing much-needed new accommodation within the area.

“The adjacent graveyard is not in the ownership of my client. However, access to the graveyard will be retained.”