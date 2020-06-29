Telford & Wrekin Council bids for £77,000 to support weekend bus services

The council says the cash would ensure existing services can continue to run during a challenging financial climate created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses say the services help people to access key borough towns and businesses, particularly at weekends, and play a big part in supporting the recovery of the borough’s high streets and economy.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: "We are proud of our transport links in Telford and Wrekin and they are definitely one of the things that makes the borough special and attractive to inward investors.

“While we are continually striving to improve what we currently have and ensure our transport infrastructure is as modern and varied as possible, we must also not lose sight of our existing routes and making sure residents who use and rely on these are still catered for."