It's bonkers to drop coronavirus shielding rules, warns at-risk Emily

From July 6, the 2.2 million who have been self-isolating can meet up outdoors with a group of five to form a support bubble, and from August 1 they will no longer need to shield, according to government guidance. The changes also mean workers who want to self-isolate will not be entitled to statutory sick pay unless they or someone they know develop coronavirus symptoms and they cannot work from home.

But, after seeing pictures of mass gatherings, sometimes questionably observed social distancing queues at supermarkets and shops, and daily announcements of hundreds of deaths, how confident do people feel about stepping back out into a society that has changed beyond recognition?

Emily Monk, from Priorslee in Telford, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a group of rare inherited disorders that affect the connective tissue. It can affect skin, tendons, bones, blood vessels, ligaments and internal organs.

She had been shielding during the pandemic, and made it clear what she thought of the decision to send vulnerable people back out.

"It's absolutely bonkers," she said. "I don't understand. I don't know how people can go from 12 weeks of self-isolating to just going straight out.

Emily Monk and her dog

"I've got to be sensible and try to limit exposure. I don't think going out and stopping shielding is a very good idea.

"A lot of people like me are very anxious. Most people who are vulnerable tend to have a bit of anxiety, and they will have even more after being told to self isolate for 12 weeks.

"My main concern is that they're going to send everyone back out, it'll create a second wave and then we'll all be locked in again. Considering how rubbish it is, that's not something we really want. I think they should be delaying vulnerable people going back out."

There have been several issues to get on top of for shielders - getting food and medication in, safely exercising and avoiding loneliness among them. They've all been stressful for the likes of Emily, but she would prefer that than run the risk of going out and catching the virus.

"Luckily I've had carers coming in so I've had a bit of company," she said. "I think it's difficult for everybody. My mum has been to help with medication. I've had a couple of my friends come for a chat while social distancing. They stay outside while I shout out of the window. A lot of people are lonely, and that's been a big problem during this virus.

She added: "Everybody needs to do their food shopping. I got a delivery and it had 22 items missing and bread that was already out of date. It's horrible because you have to rely even more on these services.

"A lot of people are worried about appointments as well. One of mine has been put back to be reviewed in September. It seems like they don't care about people who need maintenance for existing conditions.

"Even while I've been shielding I have been going and taking my dog for a walk, while trying to keep social distancing. My carers do encourage me to get out for some exercise because it's good for your mental health. That's definitely helped me, getting out and about."

Fortunately for Emily, she's had plenty going on to keep herself occupied, including creating art, making food for key workers and seeing pictures of her newborn nephew, who she's yet to meet.

She is involved in support groups for people with similar conditions and is in regular contact with people, offering advice where she can.

"A couple of people I've been speaking to are concerned that they'll never want to go out of the house again," she said. "It's scary when you've got a condition.

"Because of the anxiety of going out, it's been 20 times more horrible for people who are shielding."