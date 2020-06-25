Telford's successful food waste recycling service shortlisted for award

The service, run by Telford & Wrekin Council and Veolia, which sees residents leave food waste in compostable bags for collection, has been shortlisted for the MRW Recycling Awards.

The waste goes on to be turned into energy and fertiliser for farmland.

Introduced last September, it has been shortlisted for Campaign of the Year and Food Waste Initiative of the Year.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said “We have worked very hard with our partners Veolia to introduce the weekly food waste collection service and are very proud to be nominated for an award.

'Honoured'

"I would like to say thank you to all those involved who’ve worked to make this happen. Most of all I would like to say thank you to our residents who have embraced the service and made it such a success.

“This service is a major part of our plans to make the borough carbon free by 2030, to protect our local environment and create a better borough.”

Steve Mitchell from Veolia said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted for these two categories. A great deal of planning and hard work went into the introduction of the food recycling service and we have been thrilled with how well the residents of Telford & Wrekin have used it.

“Since September we have collected over 4,000 tonnes of food waste which has created enough energy to boil the kettle 16 million times and created thousands of tonnes of fertiliser to replenish farmland.”

For more information on the weekly food waste service, visit telford.gov.uk/recyclefood