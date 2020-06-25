Menu

CCTV released after purse snatched in Telford supermarket

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a purse was stolen at a Telford supermarket.

The man police want to speak to

The purse was taken in the Snedshill branch of Aldi at about 10am on Friday, June 12.

Anyone who can identify the man or share information on the incident is asked to call police on 01905 332087 quoting the reference number 22-48161-20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

