WATCH: speeding car caught by police stinger near Telford just in time

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A driver who led police on a 100mph+ chase down rural roads was brought to a stop with a 'stinger' device deployed just in time.

The driver hit the stinger about a second after it was deployed. Taken from video by @OPUShropshire

Police noticed the Vauxhall Astra in the area of the B4176 'rabbit run' heading towards Telford from Bridgnorth shortly before 11am today. It reportedly had links to organised crime.

The driver failed to stop when asked and sped off, with the short chase reaching speeds of 120mph.

O/fficers were able to get in front of the car and throw a 'stinger' across the road only about a second before the car hit the spikes and its tyres began to deflate.

The driver still attempted to get away on foot but was caught and arrested soon after.

A source with the Shropshire Operational Patrol Unit said that the driver was the car's only occupant at the time.

