Menu

Advertising

Man suffers 'non life-threatening' injuries after falling from Telford bridge

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

A road was blocked last night after a man fell from a bridge in Telford.

The incident happened at around 8pm, when the man fell onto Lawley Drive. The injuries he sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic was diverted away from the area.

A police spokeswoman said: "At 8pm last night police were informed man had fallen from a bridge across Lawley Drive in Telford. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to life threatening."

Telford Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News