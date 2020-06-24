Advertising
Man suffers 'non life-threatening' injuries after falling from Telford bridge
A road was blocked last night after a man fell from a bridge in Telford.
The incident happened at around 8pm, when the man fell onto Lawley Drive. The injuries he sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.
Traffic was diverted away from the area.
A police spokeswoman said: "At 8pm last night police were informed man had fallen from a bridge across Lawley Drive in Telford. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to life threatening."
