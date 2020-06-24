Events in memory of Telford College lecturer raising thousands for good causes

Stuart Taylor, a retired Telford College sociology tutor, passed away suddenly in August 2018.

Since then his family have organised a series of sponsored activities to raise funds in aid of numerous charitable causes based in the borough.

His widow Amanda Jenkins is currently taking part in a phased walk along Telford's T50 trail. She has so far completed 36 miles of it and will complete the remaining 14 miles this week.

Stuart Taylor

The current fundraiser is to raise £230 for a book corner at the Leegomery Under Fives Playgroup and £120 to cover the cost of two sessions with a musician for the Age UK group which meets at the Park Lane Centre in Woodside.

Stuart, 67 and Amanda, 52, had just returned from a family holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when he collapsed at and died at home.

The family then set up the Gifted on Behalf of Stuart Taylor project to raise money for projects relating to his interests, such as, history, education, music, kindness and equality.

Amanda, of Rose Grove, Wellington, says: "Stuart was a lovely man and had recently retired from Telford College. He was kind, generous and very sociable. People just loved him.

"As a family we were devastated when he passed away, but we were blown away by the number of people who contacted us. So many said that he had changed their lives with his words of encouragement.

"He had a really positive effect on everyone he met. He loved teaching and inspiring others. He taught sociology and social work courses."

Stuart and Amanda at Glaslyn River near Beddgelert in North Wales

She said the current fundraising drive has surpassed the £350 target and had attracted £440 in donations so far. The excess cash will be donated to Wellington's Friends of Bowring Park.

This week Amanda, a local government officer, was due to pick up the T50 trail from Oakengates to Lilleshall followed by completing her the last leg from Lilleshall to Telford Town Park where she started over the weekend.

"This is the first time I have done the T50 trail. I have done a big loop. It is challenging in parts, but I've really enjoyed it. Stuart loved walking which is why it's such a lovely way for us to raise money for local projects," she added.

Stuart, who was twice married, is also survived by children Katie, Robin, Lydia, Patrick, Kate, Sara and five grandchildren.

To donate online o Gifted on Behalf of Stuart Taylor visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-jenkins?

Previous sums totalling £3,011 have been split between Shortwood School, in Wellington, which received £1800; £200 for care home Cartlidge House, in Oakengates; and £1,011 for Telford Crisis Support.