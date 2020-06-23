Telford children’s services judged as outstanding

Telford & Wrekin Council’s outstanding Ofsted judgement reflects several years of hard work with a clear focus on improving services, says a report to the authority’s next cabinet meeting.

The report said the council needs to build on this success going forward and continue working to improve outcomes for vulnerable children and young families.

Telford & Wrekin Council became only the second in the country to change its Ofsted status from “requires improvement” to “outstanding” in the space of one inspection, following Ofsted’s visit in January.

The new report to the cabinet meeting on July 9 said the council is the only authority in both the West Midlands and the North West to achieve outstanding for overall effectiveness.

The Ofsted report said: “Children benefit from high quality social work and an impressive range of specialist services that improve their well-being and help to protect them.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “We were all so very proud when we learned of the Ofsted judgement, it is a fantastic achievement by everyone connected with our children’s services. There is no doubt that it is a very positive judgement.”