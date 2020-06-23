Children's home plan for house

Progression Housing Ltd has applied to use the six-bedroom home, in Priorslee, as a specialist facility.

Application papers point out that the house is currently registered as a house of multiple occupation, and say the proposed use is “not materially different” and would not generate any extra disturbance for neighbours.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the Stourbridge-based company’s “lawful development certificate” application at a later date.

A supporting statement, submitted by planning agent Adrian Rose of Rose Consulting on behalf of Progression Housing managing director Fahid Khan, says: “This application is to ensure that the property acquired will meet the necessary planning requirements and also will be able to achieve Ofsted registration.

“There will be no internal or external alterations to the building or surroundings.”

The house, on Stewardstone Gate, is currently registered as a house of multiple occupation for up to six people. Mr Rose writes that, of the six bedrooms, three will be used to accommodate the children, one will be for the carers’ use and the remaining two will act as a reception and office areas.

“Three children will live at the house, with two carers working on a rota basis sleeping overnight,” he adds.

“The purpose of the home would be to support children to build their confidence and help them in developing life skills and re-engaging them into education.

“It is maintained that the nature of the use is not materially different from a normal household.

“Comings and goings would be no greater than a typical house, or indeed an HMO, hence there would be no disturbance to any neighbours.”