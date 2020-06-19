Major stretch of A442 to reopen tomorrow

The section of the A442 between Randlay and Stirchley Interchange is due to open on Saturday.

The work is part of a major highways improvement programme which has recently been awarded additional funding for the Department for Transport.

The scheme has continued to be delivered during the coronavirus pandemic with a delay of two weeks. The works involved a full resurfacing of the carriageway with a large area of reconstruction, replacement of the whole drainage system and major repairs to bridge structures and barriers.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, customer services and regeneration, said: “I would like to thank all residents for their support and consideration during the works that have taken place on the A442 between Randlay and Stirchley interchange.

“I would like to apologise for the two week extension to the original planned dates. This was because of an initial lockdown of the site due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to thank all stakeholders associated with the scheme for their prompt action to overcome these obstacles in such a timely manner to ensure work was able to progress through uncertain times.”

The works, by contractor Balfour Beatty, have seen 3,300 tonnes of asphalt laid and just over a kilometre of kerbs being replaced.