Police appeal over Telford man suspected of thefts

West Mercia Police said Nathan David Crossley, 30, is wanted on suspicion of numerous thefts from stores and a public order offence.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair.

Police have been carrying out inquiries but his whereabouts are unknown.

Crossley has links to the Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside areas of the borough.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should contact Pc Mason on 101 or alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.