Live virtual question sessions for police

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion will appear with local policing superintendents at 'summer safety' question and answer sessions.

Each session will be broadcast live at facebook.com/WestMerciaPCC/, where live questions can also be left and may be included in the session.

One will take place for Telford & Wrekin at 5pm on June 25 with Superintendent Jim Baker and another for Shropshire residents will go ahead at 5pm the following day, with Superintendent Mo Lansdale.

Members of the public are invited to ask any questions about policing, particularly around key summer safety topics such as water safety, fraud, burglary, rural crime and road safety by emailing opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or through the PCC’s Facebook page, and highlighting the area they live in.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “We are living through extraordinary times with Covid-19. Many summer events I would be attending this year, allowing me to engage with communities, have sadly been cancelled.

"The views of our communities are vital in shaping local policing and I want to ensure communities still have the opportunity to engage with me and West Mercia Police, and they have a platform to raise their concerns.

"While digital sessions are no substitute for face to face events, they are a great, safe alternative that allow communities to get involved and ask the questions that matter to them.”