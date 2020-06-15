Hope House closes Telford charity shop due to falling sales

The trust blamed falling sales at the Crown Street branch and difficulties with vehicle access for donors for the decision.

The charity' commercial director Andrew Fergus said: “It is with great regret that we have decided to close our charity shop in Wellington but, sadly sales from the shop have been falling in recent years and, prior to the enforced closure due to Covid-19, were at around half the level of many of our other shops across the region.

“We are extremely grateful to our two members of staff and 16 volunteers, and to the community of Wellington for their support since we opened our doors 12 years ago.

“The shop’s location in a pedestrianised area made it difficult for people to donate goods for us to sell, and increasingly we have to bring in stock from our other shops, which adds to the running costs.”

Mr Fergus added that both members of staff had been offered roles at its other shops, but had opted to take redundancy.

The hospice added that the hunt will continue for more accessible sites in the Telford area.

“Hope House is dependent on fundraising and our shops to raise the money needed to fund our vital care and support to local terminally ill children and their families," said Mr Fergus.

"We cannot justify continuing to run a shop that is commercially unviable.

“We are disappointed to close our only shop in the Telford area, but will continue to look for other locations that may be suitable in the future.”

The hospice has 14 other retail sites across Shropshire, North and Mid Wales and Cheshire.

Branches in Shrewsbury's Lancaster Retail Park, Oswestry, Church Stretton and Chester will reopen on June 16.

Others will reopen in accordance with Government guidance.

Shop proceeds fund the charity's hospices, in Morda near Oswestry; Tŷ Gobaith near Conwy and counselling services.