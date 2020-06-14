Crews rush to house fire in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 10.38am to Blossomfield in Brookside. Three fire engines were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale as well as operations and fire investigation officers. The occupants of the house were out safely before fire service personnel arrived.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze in the semi-detached property.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 12pm.

Another house fire took place in Telford yesterday involving food in a microwave.

A call was made to Shropshire Fire and Rescue at 5pm classified as a house fire in Churchway, Stirchley.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central.

A spokeswoman said: "This was a small fire, which was out on arrival of fire service, in the kitchen involving food in microwave."