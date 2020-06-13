Telford Centre welcomes back shoppers

Glynn Morrow, manager of Telford Centre, said staff at the complex had been planning for the phased reopening over a number of weeks.

"We're looking forward to welcoming customers and shoppers back," he said.

“We have missed so many of our customers during the past few months and as a team we looking forward to welcoming them back.

"Shopping safely, providing social-distancing guidance and ensuring the centre is Covid-secure is an essential part of the careful but deliberate steps that are being taken to help rebuild the local economy."

Mr Morrow said a one-way, keep-right system would be in operation throughout the complex, and there would be restrictions on the number of people in the building at any one time.

He asked that shoppers arriving by parked as close to the shops they wished to visit as possible, and said Primark, House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer would be using their exterior doors for access.

He said there would be a one-way system in place, with red dots on the floor showing directions.

"As a community, we have come a long way in preventing the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, and it's now more important than ever that we work together to ensure that we can build business and get back to normal as quickly as possible," Mr Morrow added.