Innovator who helped create Telford's 50-mile trail is given national award

Anne Suffolk, part of the volunteer-led Telford T50 50-mile Trail group, was announced as the winner of the Award for Innovation by the Ramblers for her part in creating the route.

The Telford T50 50-mile Trail through and around Telford opened in 2018, to celebrate the new town's 50th anniversary that year.

It was created by a group of volunteers and connects existing footpaths and rights of way, taking in many of the borough’s green open spaces.

The continuous route which can be joined and left almost anywhere takes in Telford town centre, Madeley, Little Dawley, Woodside, Ironbridge, Little Wenlock, Wellington, Horsehay, Ketley, Oakengates, Muxton and Lilleshall.

With a notional 'starting point' with route signage next to Telford Town Park’s visitor centre, the route’s website telfordt5050miletrail.org.uk has downloadable route maps, information and breaks the trail into seven bite-sized stages of four to ten miles.

High points include the 1,335ft tall Wrekin hill and the Lilleshall Monument, as well as nature reserves such as Dothill, the Beeches and Lodge Hill.

'One person wrote to thank us, saying exploring it kept her sane'

For those who simply want to follow the trail, volunteers have put up 700 Telford 50 Trail signs marking the route clockwise around the borough.

Anne Suffolk, who wrote the guidebook to the trail, said: “I am really proud of what we have managed to achieve as a result of many voluntary groups working together, Ramblers, Wellington Walkers Are Welcome, the Marches branch of the LDWA and Walking For Health were all involved.

“The T50 Trail has linked many of Telford’s wonderful green spaces and has inspired many people to discover the stunning scenery and open spaces right on our doorstep.

“A lot of people have started walking for the first time as a result of having this easily accessible waymarked local trail and one person wrote to thank, us saying exploring it kept her sane during the recent lockdown.”

The route was funded by a £1,700 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Telford 50 Legacy Fund, as well as £600 from the EnviroGrant scheme run by the council’s waste contractor Veolia.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Anne on her award. This is a fantastic achievement and very well deserved.

“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers involved whose hard work has made the trail a reality.

“The Telford T50 50-Mile Trail has already been so well used and is such a brilliant legacy of Telford’s 50th anniversary.”