Community speed watch teams a welcome sight, says police boss

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion for Shropshire and Wyre Forest said he was pleased to see the groups returning to their roles and working to improve road safety in their areas.

The Community Speed Watch groups scheme encourages residents to take an active approach against speeding.

The commissioner's office has provided funding to a number of groups across the West Mercia Police region enabling them to purchase necessary equipment, such as speed enforcement devices.

Groups are managed and run by volunteers but coordinated by the police.

The current pandemic halted their usual work, however following the easing of some restrictions, groups are now returning, with adapted practices to adhere to social distancing and Government guidelines.

Mr Campion said: “Road safety is not only reflected in statistics but is also a reoccurring concern for many communities across West Mercia and one I remain committed to tackling.

“Encouraging residents to take an active role and work alongside West Mercia Police is a key part of this commitment and making sure our communities not only feel safe but are safe too. Community Speed Watch groups help to empower local communities to act on their concerns and it is great to see them getting back out there.

"I will continue to work with local communities and the police to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads as well as provide funding and resources to help address any concerns raised.”

Police officers were recently checking speeds in Leintwardine.