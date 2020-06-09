'From resurfacing roads to being taken off them' - truck seized in Telford with no tax or insurance

Police were alerted at Junction 4 of the motorway when officers spotted false plates on the vehicle.

OPU Shropshire said: "From resurfacing the roads to being taken off them. 'Highway Maintenance' truck seized at Junction 4 of the M54 in Telford having been found to be displaying false plates, no insurance and no tax for almost two years."

The occupants were contracted by a private firm to lay cables in the road network.