'From resurfacing roads to being taken off them' - truck seized in Telford with no tax or insurance

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

A road resurfacing truck was seized by police off the M54 in Telford for having no tax or insurance for two years.

This road resurfacing truck was seized by police. Picture: OPU Shropshire

Police were alerted at Junction 4 of the motorway when officers spotted false plates on the vehicle.

OPU Shropshire said: "From resurfacing the roads to being taken off them. 'Highway Maintenance' truck seized at Junction 4 of the M54 in Telford having been found to be displaying false plates, no insurance and no tax for almost two years."

The occupants were contracted by a private firm to lay cables in the road network.

