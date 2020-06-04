Dual carriageways across Telford to shut for work next month

The roads to be affected include the A442, A464, A4169, A5, A518, A5223, B4373 and B5072.

The work will be carried out in stages throughout July and will include emptying gullies, cutting grass, litter picking and tree felling.

It will begin on July 6 with the closure of the A442 between Trench Lock and the Wombridge Interchange from 7pm to the following morning.

Most of the work will require the closure of whole roads, with some lane closures.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the programme of work "may be subject to change dependant on adverse weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances out of our control, as well as the developing situation with Covid-19".

To learn more and see the programme of works, visit bit.ly/2A3rWPv.