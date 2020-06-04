Dozens gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Telford

The peaceful protest was staged in Southwater, Telford, this afternoon.

Some people held signs which read 'Black Lives Matter' and 'I stand with you'.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

It has also led to protests around the world against racial injustice.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, a rally involving up to 5,000 protesters also took place in Birmingham city centre's Centenary Square today.

Meanwhile, mourners converged in Minneapolis for the first in a series of memorials to Mr Floyd.