Menu

Advertising

Dozens gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | News | Published:

Dozens of protesters gathered in Telford town centre today as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in an act of solidarity following the death of George Floyd.

People gather during a Black Lives Matter protest rally at Centenary Square in Birmingham, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis

The peaceful protest was staged in Southwater, Telford, this afternoon.

Some people held signs which read 'Black Lives Matter' and 'I stand with you'.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US.

It has also led to protests around the world against racial injustice.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, a rally involving up to 5,000 protesters also took place in Birmingham city centre's Centenary Square today.

Meanwhile, mourners converged in Minneapolis for the first in a series of memorials to Mr Floyd.

Telford Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News