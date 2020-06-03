Telford council lights up building 'as mark of respect for George Floyd'

Telford and Wrekin Council lit up its Southwater One building in purple lights on Tuesday night after days of unrest in America, and across the world, as people reacted to the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police officers in Minneapolis last Monday.

Protests broke out across America as people took to the streets against racism and police brutality, and urged people to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The council's Twitter account posted a photo at around 10pm on Tuesday, with the message: "We stand in solidarity."

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford and Wrekin Council leader, said: "The murder of George Floyd in America has ignited anger around the world.

"Telford and Wrekin Council stands together with all those who are rightly upset and feel compelled to respond. We stand together to be part of the solution.

We stand in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/5KQY4ZKL2c — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) June 2, 2020

"Telford and Wrekin is a place where people from many different backgrounds live side by side.

"We acknowledge that racism, prejudice and inequality are issues right here in our country. We will not tolerate any form of racism, hate or prejudice.

"Last night we lit Southwater One purple as a mark of respect for George Floyd and to symbolise our solidarity against all forms of racism, hate and prejudice."

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes in the lead-up to his death, have been fired and Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges.