People jumping into dangerous debris-filled Telford pool, police say
People have been reportedly jumping in a dangerous pool with clay and debris at the bottom and risking injury.
Police said they have been told several times of people recently jumping into pools including Blue Pool near the centre of Telford.
A police statement said: "This is extremely hazardous due to the clay and debris at the bottom; people have been seriously injured in doing this."
Blue Pool is near the larger Randlay Pool. Both are easily accessible from the nearby Telford Town Park.
Blue Pool was once a pit which provided clay for the Randlay Brickworks and contains the remains of buildings and machinery, according to information provided by Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council.
