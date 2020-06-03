People jumping into dangerous debris-filled Telford pool, police say

Police said they have been told several times of people recently jumping into pools including Blue Pool near the centre of Telford.

A police statement said: "This is extremely hazardous due to the clay and debris at the bottom; people have been seriously injured in doing this."

Blue Pool is near the larger Randlay Pool. Both are easily accessible from the nearby Telford Town Park.

Blue Pool was once a pit which provided clay for the Randlay Brickworks and contains the remains of buildings and machinery, according to information provided by Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council.