Telford International Centre plans major expansion

The Southwater Event Group Ltd and Telford International Centre Ltd have applied to build three new wings at the town centre site, including two new double-height conference halls.

A design statement, prepared by Corstorphine and Wright Architects on behalf of Mark Lloyd, a secretary of both companies, says the existing centre, which sees 250,000 visitors a year, has 15,000 square metres of floorspace. The extensions, if approved, would add 6,500 sq m.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision on the proposal at a later date.

The design statement says: “The International Centre opened in 1987. In the 33 years since, the centre and surrounding campus has flourished with intelligent and progressive investment such that Telford International Centre now competes as one of the most prestigious business event centres in the UK.

“The proposed extensions will help consolidate further growth and provide new conferencing suites with supporting accommodations, as well as additional storage and office space for staff.

An artist's impression of how the Telford International Centre could look

“Given the site’s immediate neighbours are other commercial premises, with the Hollinswood residential area visually screened from the site, it is not anticipated that extension of the existing centre would impact negatively on the surroundings.

“Indeed, it provides opportunity to improve several significant areas of potential frontage that are not currently addressed, such as the northern and southern corners of the site.”

The project is divided into three “opportunity areas”.

Area One, measuring 2,399 sq m, would, if approved, run alongside St Quentin Gate making it prominent “particularly when approaching from the town centre”.

Telford International Centre

“As such, it is important that a high-quality frontage is provided, which engages with the town, particularly as the extension will obscure the existing frontage and signage,” the statement says.

Like Area Three, which would measure 3,025 sq m and be added to the east side, Area One would centre on a two-storey conference hall and include foyer space and toilet facilities.

Area Two, at 1,076 sq m, would consist of offices and other staff facilities to the south.

The proposal, the statement adds, is within outline planning permission which was approved for the site in 2010.

Great Dawley Parish Council and residents of Deercote, Hollinswood, will be among those asked for their view in a consultation period which runs until Wednesday, June 24.