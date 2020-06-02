Menu

Car fire at petrol station and motorbike blaze in busy evening for firefighters

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

A car was alight at a petrol station and motorbike was also ablaze in separate incidents yesterday evening.

Firefighters tackled the car fire at Apple Green Filling Station in Church Stretton after receiving a call just before 6.30pm.

One appliance was mobilised from Church Stretton and crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Nobody was injured.

Earlier, crews from Telford Central were sent to a fire involving a motorbike and undergrowth in Brick Kiln Bank in Lightmoor, Telford.

One fire appliance was mobilised after a call was made just after 5.10pm. No-one was hurt and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

