Menu

Advertising

Free tee times for key workers at Telford golf course

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A Telford golf resort is offering free tee times to key workers to thank them for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Telford Hotel and Golf Resort. Photo: Mark Newcombe/www.visionsingolf.com

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort will be offering three free tee-times from 3pm every Thursday during June to key workers.

General manager Peter Nye said: “We have seen a huge appetite for golf in the past two weeks from members, visitors and new membership enquiries.

“Offering up complimentary golf to local key workers who have been on the front line during this incredibly tough period is the least we can do, and we hope our offer of thanks will be well taken up.”

The resort's manager, Almarose Hotels & Resorts, is offering the initiative at all seven of its venues across the UK.

The complimentary rounds are offered subject to availability on a first-come basis. Call 0330 107 1599 or visit telfordhotelgolfresort.co.uk/golf/

More Covid-19 coverage:

Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Golf Sport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News