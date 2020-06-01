Free tee times for key workers at Telford golf course

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort will be offering three free tee-times from 3pm every Thursday during June to key workers.

General manager Peter Nye said: “We have seen a huge appetite for golf in the past two weeks from members, visitors and new membership enquiries.

“Offering up complimentary golf to local key workers who have been on the front line during this incredibly tough period is the least we can do, and we hope our offer of thanks will be well taken up.”

The resort's manager, Almarose Hotels & Resorts, is offering the initiative at all seven of its venues across the UK.

The complimentary rounds are offered subject to availability on a first-come basis. Call 0330 107 1599 or visit telfordhotelgolfresort.co.uk/golf/

