Eight lucky Telford residents win £1,000 each in postcode lottery

The Clydesdale Drive neighbours netted the windfall when TF4 3UB was announced as a People's Postcode Lottery daily prize winner this week.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great way to start the month! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

